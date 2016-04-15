Early morning car chase in Yakima ends with crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says a high-speed chase early Friday morning, ended when a man crashed a car into a church sign.

Deputies say around 5 a.m. the man was driving at speeds up to 80 mph in the West Valley area. An officer tried pulling him over but he continued speeding away. He raced through city streets and ended up crashing the car into a Moutainview Christian Fellowship sign at 72nd Ave. and Alpine Way. The man then got out of the car and took off running.

Deputies called in Yakima Police and K9 to help search for the man. They ended up finding him hiding in a nearby backyard. Officers then arrested him.

After investigating they found the man was on his way home from work. The owner of the car was riding with him. Deputies say the man was not wanted for anything but he did have a suspended license.