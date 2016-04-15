2 accused in fatal shooting on Umatilla Indian Reservation - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2 accused in fatal shooting on Umatilla Indian Reservation

Posted: Updated:

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Two men are facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting at a party on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
    
The East Oregonian reports (http://is.gd/dyAMgV ) that Julian Darryl Simpson has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Antonio "Tony" Jimenez of Pendleton. Co-defendant Victor Joseph Contreras pleaded not guilty Wednesday to five counts that stem from shooting Beau Welch at the same party.
    
According to an FBI affidavit, Welch threw a party at his home on the reservation on March 18. Welch and Jimenez tried to get members of a rival gang to leave the party and both were shot. Welch survived the shooting but Jimenez died from his injuries.
    
Federal prosecutors have jurisdiction because Simpson and Welch are members of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation.
   
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

