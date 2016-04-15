Washington wildfire season officially begins Friday - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Washington wildfire season officially begins Friday

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources says the wildfire season officially begins on Friday in Washington.
    
State officials say there have already been more than 25 forest fires reported this year on lands protected by the Department of Natural Resources. That is despite a wetter than usual winter in Washington.
    
Last year's wildfire season was the worst in recent history, with more than a million acres burned and 307 homes destroyed.
    
Authorities encourage homeowners to do some fire prevention work before the season heats up, by reducing or eliminating vegetation close to structures.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

