Son stabs mother in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, WA - A son stabs his mother, she goes to a neighbor's house asking for help, and an hour and a half standoff ensues. It happened just before midnight Thursday in Grandview. The woman told Grandview police her son had said he was going to kill her. Officers surrounded the home, finally arresting the son after using a taser. It was a joint effort with the Grandview Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Prosser Police Department and Sunnyside Police Department.



Medics took him to a hospital for treatment of cuts, which officers say he did to himself. The son is being held in the Yakima County Jail on requested charged of attempted murder and domestic violence.



The woman was treated and released at a local hospital for her stab wounds.

