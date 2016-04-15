Local school is a winner of state’s Innovative Designation

OLYMPIA, WA - State Superintendent Randy Dorn announced that seven schools will receive the state’s Innovative Schools designation for 2016.

These schools bring the total number of Innovative Schools in Washington to 34.

The schools receiving the designation this year are:

Brownsville Elementary, Central Kitsap School District

East Valley Middle School, East Valley (Spokane) School District

Columbia Crest A-STEM Academy, Eatonville School District

Eatonville Elementary, Eatonville School District

Eatonville Middle School, Eatonville School District

Garfield Elementary, Toppenish School District

Vancouver iTech Preparatory, Vancouver School District

“We’re extremely proud of all that these schools are doing to connect with their communities and engage business and higher ed in their work,” said Dorn. “Their creative approaches not only promote better student learning. They improve teacher and staff morale, increase positive behavior, and help close the achievement gap. I applaud their willingness to risk doing things differently and serve as laboratories for new ideas.”

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction accepts applications for the designation November through February. A statewide selection committee of education leaders and experts reviewed applications and recommended schools for the designation. Schools had to meet the 95% participation rate on state tests and were selected based on:

Level of creativity and experimentation

Incorporation of best practices and research

Increase in student achievement and/or closing achievement gaps

Collaboration with parents and the community

High staff morale and engagement

The 2016 Innovative School designees will be recognized at the statewide school awards ceremony at Union Gap School on Tuesday, May 10.