Police: Skull found near Spokane golf course is human

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a skull found by a man walking his dog near a Spokane golf course Thursday is human.



The Spokane County Medical Examiner's office said in a news release the skull belonged to an adult man who "would have died many decades ago."



The Spokesman-Review reports (http://goo.gl/TGnDaN ) police have launched an investigation and are using cadaver dogs to search an area near the Downriver Golf Course for more bones.



Police are working with the medical examiner's office to determine who the skull belongs to.

