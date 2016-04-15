Wrongly convicted Washington man released in Illinois

SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on a retired Washington state police officer who an Illinois prosecutor says was wrongly convicted in a 1957 slaying (all times local):



2 p.m.



A 76-year-old Washington state man has been released from prison in Illinois after a prosecutor persuaded a judge that the man was wrongly convicted in 2012 of killing a schoolgirl six decades earlier.



Judge William Brady vacated the conviction of Jack McCullough Friday morning and ordered him to be freed. McCullough left a jail near the courthouse Friday afternoon, smiling to reporters from the backseat of his stepdaughter's rental car.



Brady's order came in Sycamore, Illinois, where Maria Ridulph was playing in the snow in December 1957 when she was abducted. Her body was found five months later.



McCullough was convicted in Maria's death in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison.



In a six-month review of evidence this year, DeKalb County State's Attorney Richard Schmack concluded that McCullough couldn't have killed Maria.



___



12:55 p.m.



___



11:45 a.m.



___



11 a.m.



___



00:20 a.m.



A 76-year-old man serving a life sentence for the 1957 slaying of an Illinois schoolgirl is hoping to be set free after a prosecutor re-examined evidence and concluded the former Washington state security guard couldn't have committed the crime.



Jack McCullough was convicted in 2012 in the killing of 7-year-old Maria Ridulph, in one of the oldest unsolved cases to go to trial.



Defense lawyers will argue why McCullough should be released at a hearing Friday.



DeKalb County State's Attorney Richard Schmack agrees that McCullough should be freed. Schmack says old and new evidence proves McCullough was 35 miles away when the second-grader was abducted as she played in the snow in Sycamore, Illinois.



Maria's body was found months later.

