Army: 1st women commissioned as infantry, armor officers

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Army says it has approved the first women to be commissioned as infantry and armor officers - leadership roles that until now were open only to men.



The Army said Friday it approved requests from 22 women - 13 as armor officers and nine into the infantry branch. They will be graduating as second lieutenants from the U.S. Military Academy, as well as from Reserve Officer Training Corps programs and the Army's Officer Candidate School.



After commissioning, the women will have to complete infantry or armor-specific training before reporting for duty qualified to be platoon leaders.



Last month, in announcing how it will implement the full integration of women into infantry and armor units, the Army said it would start with officers, followed by enlisted soldiers.

