Columbia Basin Dive Rescue warns community about water risks for the upcoming weekend

RICHLAND, WA- With warmer weather forecasted for the weekend, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue warns community members about the dangers of taking a dip in the Yakima River to cool off.

The water levels are up almost two and a half feet more than what they normally are and the water is only about 40 degrees. Troy McGregor, with Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, tells us one of the major risks people take when going into the water is potentially shocking their bodies with the almost freezing temperatures.

McGregor also said there is a lot of underwater debris that could cause some extra danger, "with the way this current is gong, it will pull you under and especially if you're foot is caught, you're going to drown, very quickly".

All together, they ask you stay out of the river until the levels drop and the speed of the river to slow down.