Yakima Training Center collecting and disposing unwanted ammo - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Training Center collecting and disposing unwanted ammo

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Training Center is collecting all unwanted ammo tomorrow for their Ammunition Amnesty Day. This event is part of their ammunition amnesty program which recovers military ammo and explosives. Tomorrow the training center will be collecting all types of ammo including military grade ammo.

It was stressed that Ammunition Amnesty Day is completely voluntary and open to all members of the public. All ammo collected is processed and disposed of properly and not used by the training center. If they cannot dispose of the ammo they ship it somewhere else where it can be. Brian Dampier, Chief of Logistics at the training center stressed how dangerous improper disposal can be.

"Any time you deal with ammunition and explosives there is an inherent risk of injury for damage to either person or property," said Dampier. 

The event is held once a year and last year they had a decent turnout and collected four pales of ammunition. The amnesty day is tomorrow, but there program runs all year. Those who cannot make it can still dispose of unwanted ammo by making arrangements with the ammunition supply point by calling (509) 577-3164. 

Ammo collection will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yakima Training Centers Pomona gate.  

