Pasco police post pictures of stolen car keys on Facebook in hopes of finding owners

PASCO, WA- An interesting find by Pasco police is catching the attention of some people still searching for answers regarding their stolen cars. Officers found dozens of used car keys during a search warrant that started as a drug investigation.

Sergeant Brad Gregory with Pasco police told NBC Right Now they obtained a search warrant for a home on the 800 Block of West Henry Street after someone nearby complained about a potentially large amount of drugs and a wanted person. Officers found some meth, but found even more stolen car keys than anything else. 30 to 40 keys with yellow dealer tags still attached were found inside a bag commonly used for drugs.

Sergeant Gregory said he has never seen this many keys in one spot, but says finding stolen stuff with drugs is not unusual, "Drugs and stolen property go together. People that are stealing things are stealing so they can get money or get drugs. That is just very common."

Officers posted pictures of the keys on Facebook, hoping someone will recognize them. The man sitting behind bars in all of this, was arrested on previous warrants although police tell us he has been involved in having stolen cars in the past.

He cannot be charged yet with anything new in this case, until police can match the stolen keys to reported stolen car owners.