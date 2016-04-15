One suspect involved in Sundays homicide is on the run the other is in custody

YAKIMA, WA - Yesterday warrants were put out for the arrests of the two men involved in Sundays homicide that happened on south 17th avenue. One is currently in custody and the other is still on the run.

One of the suspects is 16-year-old Angel Oliveras who was taken into custody yesterday. Oliveras was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona and will be extradited to Yakima at some point in the future. Yakima Police Detectives will be conducting a further investigation on Oliveras in Arizona.

The other suspect is 22-year-old Damian Iniguez, pictured and is still on the run. Iniguez has a criminal record and was convicted for a drive by shooting back in 2010.

Both suspects are facing a total of seven charges including first-degree murder. Both men are suspected to be involved with the shooting and killing of 19-year-old Antonio Esetban-Olguin. The shooting is believed to be gang related.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Iniguez they are encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (509) 248-9980