One suspect involved in Sundays homicide is on the run the other - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

One suspect involved in Sundays homicide is on the run the other is in custody

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Yesterday warrants were put out for the arrests of the two men involved in Sundays homicide that happened on south 17th avenue. One is currently in custody and the other is still on the run. 

One of the suspects is 16-year-old Angel Oliveras who was taken into custody yesterday. Oliveras was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona and will be extradited to Yakima at some point in the future. Yakima Police Detectives will be conducting a further investigation on Oliveras in Arizona.

The other suspect is 22-year-old  Damian Iniguez, pictured and is still on the run. Iniguez has a criminal record and was convicted for a drive by shooting back in 2010. 

Both suspects are facing a total of seven charges including first-degree murder. Both men are suspected to be involved with the shooting and killing of 19-year-old Antonio Esetban-Olguin. The shooting is believed to be gang related. 

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Iniguez they are encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (509) 248-9980  

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   