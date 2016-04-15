2 Bundys, 3 others balk at pleas in Nevada standoff case

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Two sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and three other men refused to enter pleas Friday in federal court in Las Vegas to charges in an armed confrontation with government agents two years ago.



Ammon Bundy said that he was mistreated while he was taken by authorities to Nevada from Oregon, where he and the others have been held since their arrests in the occupation of a U.S. wildlife refuge this year.



Ryan Bundy said he wants to serve as his own lawyer.



Blaine Cooper and Ryan Payne said their rights are being violated.



Brian Cavalier offered federal prosecutors a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution.



The men are among 19 people facing conspiracy, obstruction, weapon and assault charges in the April 2014 standoff with federal agents near Bunkerville.



Magistrate Judge George Foley Jr. entered not guilty pleas for each man and ordered them to remain in federal custody.

