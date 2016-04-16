Man arrested for breaking into a home with a teen inside - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man arrested for breaking into a home with a teen inside

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA- A 19-year-old was arrested after police said he walked into an unlocked home with a 13-year-old inside.

It happened in the area of west 43rd and South Kent St. where officers said the boy ran to a neighbor's house and called 911.

They found the suspect Nicholas Ertel running in the area and arrested him.

They found a gun on him as well as drugs and cash. 

Ertel faces residential burglary and possession of a controlled substance charges

