HOMETOWN PROUD: The Teapot Dome in Zillah Brings Crowds From Around the World

ZILLAH ,WA. -- This little teapot, short and stout., was created with scandal in mind.

"Way back in 1922, during President Harding's era as president, Teapot Dome, Wyoming had a an oil scandal with the interior secretary and such," Mayor of Zillah Gary Clark said. "There were some shady deals behind the smoke filled rooms so to speak."

Here is its handle, here is its spout. And it sits in all its handcrafted beauty for people to come to Zillah from far and wide to see and take selfies.

"I was trying to make it look like I was pouring some tea," Jennifer said.

"It's beautiful," Jane Henderson said. "We're really glad that we stopped to see it!"

"There's just something about that people like," Mayor Clark said with a laugh. "It's simple, it's easy, and it's a teapot. I don't know how else to put it."

When it gets all steamed up, you'll hear it shout, about all the things this teapot has been through in its 94 years.

"It has a very stirring past to it," Mayor Clark said. "It's been run into, it's been moved when the freeway come down through the valley."

Just tip it over and out will pour some Zillah pride.

"It's a sense of pride for the community," Mayor Clark said. "I mean people now are coming here and they're telling their friends and family, 'hey you have to take a picture of the teapot and see a little piece of history.'"

It's a clever teapot, yes its true. And its one of the proud landmarks in the town of Zillah.