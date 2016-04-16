HOMETOWN PROUD: Family owned restaurant for 80 years dishes out famous prime rib

HOMETOWN PROUD: Family owned restaurant for 80 years dishes out famous prime ribPosted: Updated:
Hometown Proud
-
Hometown Proud: Yakima's classic, the Stop And Go Drive-In
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Veronica Padilla checked out a drive-in that has been growing along with the community.
-
Hometown Proud: Tieton Cider Works in Yakima
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon visited a brewery in Yakima that specializes in cider.
-
Hometown Proud: Pendleton Underground Tours
The City of Pendleton has a bit of a concealed history.
-
Hometown Proud: The history of the Tri-City Country Club
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Kristina Shalhoup checked out the history of the Tri-City Country Club.
-
Hometown Proud: The history of our own Kennewick station
For Kennewick's segment of Hometown Proud - and at the request of some of our viewers - we looked into the history of our station at 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue.
-
Hometown Proud: Sweets to eat at Tsp Bakeshop
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky checked out a sweet shop in West Richland.
-
New STEAM middle school in West Richland nearing completion
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky decided to check out the progress of Leona Libby Middle School in West Richland.
-
Hometown Proud: A unique distillery called Black Heron Spirits
For this week's Hometown Proud, we went just a hop, skip, and a jump away to West Richland.
-
Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City
This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.
-
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.
-
-
Suspect still wanted after Pasco convenience store robbery
A suspect is still on the run after robbing a family-owned convenience store in Pasco just before 9:00 this morning.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Elias Bustos
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Elias Bustos, a.k.a. Marroquin.More >>
Dam leaking up to four gallons a minute
Officials investigating leaking at the Priest Rapids Dam on the Columbia River say the source is likely the layers between large sections of concrete.More >>
Chiawana High School students find aphids in their cafeteria broccoli
Enjoying lunch in the Chiawana High School cafeteria soon turned unappetizing for students when a video of insects crawling in their broccoli went viral late Tuesday night.More >>
Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick to close for kids’ fishing day events
Columbia Park Pond is closing to all public fishing from Wednesday, April 18, through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21 for a youth fishing event.More >>
National Pet Day 2018
18-year-old suspect sought in fatal Union Gap shooting
The Union Gap Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Luis Coronado-Vazquez, who is wanted for the shooting death of 21-year-old Efren Cervantes-Sanchez.More >>
Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for reelection
He made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning.More >>
Local firefighters train for fire season
From all over the state, firefighters worked on their teamwork skills - training in things like financial situations and finding the best resources.More >>
Benton and Franklin Counties near completion of 9-1-1 dispatch service merger
It's been a long time coming: the 9-1-1 dispatch merger for two local counties.More >>
