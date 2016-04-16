Liberty Christian School's 3rd Annual Patriot Car Show attracts more than 160 cars

RICHLAND, WA- More than 160 cars filled Liberty Christian's parking lot in Richland Saturday for their 3rd Annual Patriot Car Show.

The Patriot Show idea started from an elementary student years ago. It has now grown from an idea to a full on huge community event. It started as a fundraiser for the private school and it now features vendors, bounce houses, and live music. It is something the school continues to see grow and be a beneficial part of the community.

"What we want to do at Liberty Christian School is really create a family-friendly atmosphere and event that anybody from the Tri-Cities and surrounding area can come to and have a place that there's something for everyone," said Jim Cochran, Liberty Christian Superintendent.

The money raised from cars who participated will help with operations cost, improving projects around the school, and assisting families with tuition.

