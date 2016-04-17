Police investigating possible road rage shooting near Chapel Hill Blvd on Road 100 in Pasco

Police investigating possible road rage shooting near Chapel Hil - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

PASCO, WA- Pasco police and sheriff's deputies in Franklin County are investigating a shooting that they believe could be a road rage type incident. 

Sergeant Paramore with Pasco Police told NBC Right Now officers got a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the victim who said his car was shot at multiple times as he tried to make a turn onto Chapel Hill Boulevard from Road 100. The victim is not injured and did not get hit during the shooting.

Officers say the victim described the suspect car as a red or black small Honda or Toyota. He alleges the suspect pulled up alongside him as he tried to make the turn and fired 3 or 4 times.

Investigating officers recovered two shell casings in the roadway. If you know anything you are asked to give them a call at (509) 545-3510.

