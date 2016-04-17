Police investigating possible road rage shooting near Chapel Hill Blvd on Road 100 in Pasco

Investigating officers recovered two shell casings in the roadway. If you know anything you are asked to give them a call at (509) 545-3510.

PASCO, WA- Pasco police and sheriff's deputies in Franklin County are investigating a shooting that they believe could be a road rage type incident.

Sergeant Paramore with Pasco Police told NBC Right Now officers got a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the victim who said his car was shot at multiple times as he tried to make a turn onto Chapel Hill Boulevard from Road 100. The victim is not injured and did not get hit during the shooting.

Officers say the victim described the suspect car as a red or black small Honda or Toyota. He alleges the suspect pulled up alongside him as he tried to make the turn and fired 3 or 4 times.

