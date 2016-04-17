Fire season begins, reminder about evacuation levels and what th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Fire season begins, reminder about evacuation levels and what they mean

WASHINGTON STATE- Friday marked the first day of fire season 2016 and as many remember from last year wildfires devastated much of our state.

The Grant County Sheriff's office sent out a reminder about awareness during possible evacuation alerts. During mass evacuations, deputies will go to door-to-door, NBC Right Now will inform you of the evacuation status and you can sign up to get emergency alerts.

Level one evacuation alerts mean "get ready" or "be on alert". A level two status means "get set", there is a significant risk and the fire is moving closer. Level three, the highest, is where you "go", leave, this means experts know your in danger. You are asked to load your family and pets and get out.

