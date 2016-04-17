Teen arrested for breaking into Kennewick home with 13-year-old boy inside

KPD says a good description and quick thinking by some neighbors is to thank for his arrest.

KENNEWICK, WA- Police officers in Kennewick say a 19-year-old man broke into a home on the 1100 Block of West 43rd Avenue on Friday.

Nicholas Ertel walked into the unlocked house where there was a 13-year-old boy inside home alone. The boy ran out and went to a neighbor who called 911. Police stopped Ertel a couple blocks away and found he had a gun and narcotics. Ertel in the Benton County Jail on possession and burglary charges.

KPD says a good description and quick thinking by some neighbors is to thank for his arrest.