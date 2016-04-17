Local Boy Scout organizes Childhood Cancer Walk in Richland - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local Boy Scout organizes Childhood Cancer Walk in Richland

RICHLAND, WA-  17-year-old Travis Crumpler with Boy Scout Troop 275 teamed up with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Sunday to host a Childhood Cancer Awareness Run and Walk.

Crumpler organized the event as part of his Eagle Project. His younger sister 14-year-old Lydia Crumpler battled Leukemia when she was 5 years old.

"For me, it's really big because I'm personally still not over it even though it happened 10 years ago," said Travis.

It was something the two will not forget. 

"It's just neat to be able to support somebody in our community who's so interested in doing something great to support our local community," said Dr. Guy Jones with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

"It's celebrating what I went through and what lots of people i know, went through," said Lydia. 

People lined up and started the walk.  Travis remembers how hard it was to see a loved one fight cancer at a young age.

"Find some people to help you out with it.  Don't just keep it to yourself.  You have to find some people.  Even if they just listen, it really helps," said Travis.

