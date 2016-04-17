Neighbors react to Saturday night shooting in Pasco

PASCO, WA- Car accidents are usually the major thing neighbors on the other side of Chapel Hill Boulevard and Broadmoor Boulevard hear, but they are in shock after hearing gunshots Saturday night.

Pasco police said a man driving on Broadmoor turning onto Chapel Hill said a black or red Honda or Toyota shot at his car multiple times. That man was not hurt, but the other car sped off.

Several neighbors nearby said they remember hearing the noises, including Lisa Mallory. She has lived in the area for 12 years and has never heard gunshots around the intersection.

"I thought somebody just had a hammer out and was just hammering a nail. It was three popping sounds in a row, and then there was a couple more. There was like five or six in total,"

Officers recovered 2 shell casings in the roadway. Pasco police are also figuring out if this incident is related to road rage. The shooting is still under investigation. PPD is currently serving a search warrant on a car that may be connected.

