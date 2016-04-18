Washington opens Yakima River for spring chinook fishing

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening the lower Yakima River for spring Chinook salmon fishing from April 29 through June 15. Fishery managers are forecasting a return of 4,610 adult spring Chinook to the river in 2016. That's less than usual so catch limits have been reduced.



Fishermen are welcome to fish for Chinook from the Highway 240 bridge in Richland to the Grant Avenue Bridge in Prosser, which is about 1,000 feet downstream of the Prosser Dam.



There will be a daily limit of two Chinook, including one adult hatchery Chinook. Minimum size is 12 inches. Hatchery salmon are identified by a missing adipose fin and a healed scar in the location of the missing fin. Wild adult Chinook greater than 24 inches in length must be released.

