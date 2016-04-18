Walla Walla County Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Friday

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a single car crash on Friday night.

The coroner says 55-year-old Darren Beal was driving on Five Mile Road when his car hit an embankment. His German Shepard was in the car with him at the time of the accident. The dog was not hurt and has been taken to the humane society.

The Coroner's Office says an autopsy and toxicology test are schedule for Monday.