Justices hear dispute over Obama immigration actions

UPDATE: The Supreme Court appears divided over Obama administration programs that could affect millions of people who are in the country illegally.



The administration's best hope for a favorable ruling after 90 minutes of arguments at the high court Monday appeared to rest with Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts asked questions suggesting he could side with the administration if there is a small change in the proposed programs.



The administration is asking the justices to allow it to put in place two programs that could shield roughly 4 million people from deportation and make them eligible to work in the United States.



Texas is leading 26 states dominated by Republicans in challenging the programs President Barack Obama announced in 2014 and that have been put on hold by lower courts.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is taking up an important dispute over immigration that could affect millions of people who are living in the country illegally.



The high court is expected to decide by late June whether the efforts can move forward in the waning months of Obama's presidency. A ruling will come amid a presidential campaign that has been marked by harsh Republican rhetoric over immigration.

