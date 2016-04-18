Teen sentenced to 2 years in kidnapping of 86-year-old woman - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Teen sentenced to 2 years in kidnapping of 86-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA. -- 15-year-old Katlyn Kenfield will be behind bars until her 17th birthday. Monday morning, Judge Cameron Mitchell gave Kenfield a 2-2.5 sentence in a juvenile justice rehabilitation center. 

Kenfield was convicted of allegedly helping her boyfriend Billy Underwood and Dyllan Martin kidnap Hazel Abel, allegedly tying her up, gagging her and throwing her and her dog in the trunk of her car. 

Abel was going to speak Monday but became too emotional in the courtroom. The prosecution spoke on her behalf, saying she is scarred from the traumatic event.

Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Howell asked the judge to sentence Kenfield to more time because the time was especially heinous, but the judge disagreed. 

"The events of that night will forever be with her," Howell said. "She has trouble sleeping. She vividly remembers what happened to her that night. She's scared when she hears a knock at her door. She feels frightened and insecure in her own home and nothing that this court can do will bring back that security for her."

"I don't think anybody disagrees that (Katlyn) needs mental health treatment," Defense attorney Scott Johnson said. "But to say that she needs to be locked up for that treatment seems absolutely absurd."

The 2-2.5 years the judge gave Kenfield is withing the standard sentencing range. 

Kenfield will spend her sentence in juvenile rehabilitation where she'll get mental health treatment. After her release, she'll be under court supervision until she turns 18. 

