Local law enforcement and family members honor the life of Serge - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local law enforcement and family members honor the life of Sergeant Kevin McCary

Posted: Updated:
Benton County detective sergeant, Kevin McCary, found dead Benton County detective sergeant, Kevin McCary, found dead

UPDATE:

PASCO, WA- Local law enforcement, family, and friends of a Benton County sergeant who spent more than 20 years protecting others, gathered to mourn and remember his life on Thursday.

Sergeant Kevin McCary worked with the sheriff's office as a detective and also served as the media public information officer for several years. McCary died over the weekend at the age of 47.

Hundreds of his loved ones, closest colleagues and those in the community who knew him gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Pasco.

His sister spoke, as well as his son and those who became his family through the gospel. His son is getting ready to go on his mission, he told the crowd through tears he will do so, for his father in his honor. He said Sergeant McCary was the bravest person he knew, he called him his hero.

A procession of officers from the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas followed his casket to Basin City, his final resting place.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

ELTOPIA, WA - The local law enforcement community is mourning after a Benton County Sheriff's Department detective sergeant died over the weekend.
  
Sgt. Kevin Mccary worked at the agency for more than 20 years and served as the media contact, for the last several years.

According to Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel, Sgt. McCary was found under a tree on his property in Eltopia with a single gunshot wound Saturday. It's being considered a suicide.

Sgt. McCary had taken a few weeks of sick time, dealing with a medical issue said Benton County Sheriff Steven Keane.

NBC Right Now sends our condolences go out to Sgt. McCary's family, and the law enforcement community.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   