Local law enforcement and family members honor the life of Sergeant Kevin McCary

UPDATE:

PASCO, WA- Local law enforcement, family, and friends of a Benton County sergeant who spent more than 20 years protecting others, gathered to mourn and remember his life on Thursday.

Sergeant Kevin McCary worked with the sheriff's office as a detective and also served as the media public information officer for several years. McCary died over the weekend at the age of 47.

Hundreds of his loved ones, closest colleagues and those in the community who knew him gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Pasco.

His sister spoke, as well as his son and those who became his family through the gospel. His son is getting ready to go on his mission, he told the crowd through tears he will do so, for his father in his honor. He said Sergeant McCary was the bravest person he knew, he called him his hero.

A procession of officers from the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas followed his casket to Basin City, his final resting place.

PREVIOUS:

ELTOPIA, WA - The local law enforcement community is mourning after a Benton County Sheriff's Department detective sergeant died over the weekend.



Sgt. Kevin Mccary worked at the agency for more than 20 years and served as the media contact, for the last several years.

According to Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel, Sgt. McCary was found under a tree on his property in Eltopia with a single gunshot wound Saturday. It's being considered a suicide.

Sgt. McCary had taken a few weeks of sick time, dealing with a medical issue said Benton County Sheriff Steven Keane.

NBC Right Now sends our condolences go out to Sgt. McCary's family, and the law enforcement community.