Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for escaping work release center

Anthony M Herrera Anthony M Herrera

Crime Stoppers need your help finding a wanted 23-year-old man.

Anthony M. Herrera also know an "Pee Wee" is wanted for Escape from Tri- Cities Work Release Center, according to Crime Stoppers release.

Herrera is described as 5'8" 165 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on his face, neck, chest and 
arms. 

On Thursday, April 14, 2016 Herrera refused to submit to drug test at the Work Release Center and then fled. 

His original convictions were for narcotics violations. 

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 586-tips or 800-222 tips. 

