Additional human remains found likely linked to Renton woman

SEATTLE, WA (AP) - Police say human remains found at a Seattle recycling center are believed to be connected to a woman who was slain and dismembered.



Seattle police say detectives are investigating after the remains were found Monday morning.



Sanitation workers found additional remains on Friday in a waste container in the same Seattle neighborhood where a homeowner found a head and other body parts on April 9.



John Charlton has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ingrid Lyne, a 40-year-old mother of three, in her suburban Renton home.



Authorities say he dismembered the woman he recently started dating, then drove her head, an arm with a hand, a lower leg and a foot to Seattle.



Gordon Hill, Charlton's public defender, has said no forensic evidence links Charlton to the crime.

