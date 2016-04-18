Pearl Jam cancels North Carolina show over new LGBT law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Pearl Jam is canceling its concert in North Carolina later this month because of the state's new law on LGBT rights.



In a statement issued Monday on the band's website, Pearl Jam called the new law "a despicable piece of legislation that encourages discrimination against an entire group of American citizens."



The statement says the band has communicated with local groups and will give them money to oppose the law.



Pearl Jam was scheduled to perform April 20 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.



An anti-discrimination ordinance approved in February in Charlotte that, among other things, would have allowed transgender people to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity led to a special legislative session. Legislators overturned the ordinance and blocked all cities and counties from passing similar anti-discrimination rules.

