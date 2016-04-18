Seattle Police sergeant charged with child sexual abuse - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Seattle Police sergeant charged with child sexual abuse

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - A longtime Seattle police officer has been charged with multiple counts of incest and rape for alleged abuse of two female relatives.
    
The Seattle Times reports the young women, now 22 and 17, went to police earlier this month and reported the officer sexually abused them.
    
Police arrested the 43-year-old Friday and he remains in King County Jail on $750,000 bail.
    
He is charged with four felonies in connection with the 22-year-old including first-degree incest, second-degree rape of a child, third-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. He is charged with third-degree molestation related to the 17-year-old.
    
Court documents say the alleged abuse happened between 2002 and 2014.
    
Documents say the officer was required to surrender his passport, police badge and weapons.

