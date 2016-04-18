Structure fire on the 1000 block of east Spruce Street

YAKIMA, WA - The fire happened around 1:30 on the 1000 block of east Spruce Street and caused minor damage to the outside of a storage shed. When firefighters and law enforcement arrived on scene they were told by people in the neighborhood that a child attempted to put the fire out with a hose.

Jeff Pfaff with the Yakima Fire Department says that whenever there is a structure fire people should not try to put the flame out themselves because the consequences can be deadly.

"I do not recommend getting in there and trying to take it out because you can get yourself stuck in a situation where things can blow up," said Pfaff. "You can be in someones yard that you do not know and they do not know you and then it becomes a bigger problem other than just the fire. If there is a fire call us and let us know what you see."

Instead, Pfaff recommends that people help out by giving officials a detailed description of what they see at the scene of a fire. Nobody was injured and the rough estimate of damage is $2,000. It is not known what caused the fire and it is still under investigation.