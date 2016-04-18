Actress shares her story of domestic violence in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Before she hit the stage at the 22nd Annual YWCA Leadership Luncheon, the YWCA opened its doors and gave a warm welcome to actress and author Robin Givens.

Givens has been in various movies ranging from dramas to comedies and numerous TV shows including the Bill Cosby Show. She also has a book, Grace Will Lead Me Home which details her abusive marriage to professional boxer Mike Tyson. For Givens visiting the YWCA was important since she has been through the same struggles that most of the women there have gone through.

The mother of two talked about the dark chapter of her life and explained how to this day it is still a difficult subject to discuss. She said that it is important for victims of domestic violence to know that they can get help.

"You are not alone, you are not alone, you are not alone," said Givens. "Whenever this is happening you think that this is only happening to you, but you are just not alone and as soon as you take that first step to tell anyone, you will feel so much better. I mean a weight will just be lifted off of your shoulders."

The YWCA stats that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men are victims of domestic violence. The facility helps female victims by offering them a place to stay and offering them other resources like a professional wardrobe.

Anyone who is experiencing domestic violence can get help by calling the YWCA at (509) 248-7796 or by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.