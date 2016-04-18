What to keep and what to shred

RICHLAND, WA- Knowing what documents to keep and what to shred can help protect people's identities and information from being stolen.

People can easily go in the trash and find information if not properly thrown away. People should keep pay stubs up to a year, tax information from the past seven years, social security cards, passports, and other permanent documents.

Things like old check books, credit card applications, and withdrawal and deposit slips after they have been verified, should be shredded.

Elizabeth Giles, Media Relations with Numerica Credit Union said knowing what to shred is important.

"if it's an application where it has enough information on it where somebody can easily come and fill it behind you, throw it in the shred bin, don't just throw it away. If it has your name, your social security number, or your account number, those are things that should be a little light bulb to go ahead and shred it," said Giles.

It is especially important right now because a lot of people have pulled out documents after filing taxes. The documents to keep for a while before shredding them, should be stored in a safe place.

Our Shred Event is Friday, April 21nd at Numerica Credit Union on Duportail Street in Richland and in Yakima at Neighborhood Health Services on East Yakima Avenue, both from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.