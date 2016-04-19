Franklin County Fire District #3 reminds residents about control - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Franklin County Fire District #3 reminds residents about controlled burn safety

Posted: Updated:

TRI-CITIES, WA - With these warmer temperatures comes some much-needed yard work and for some homeowners, that means outdoor burning. We caught up with Franklin County Fire District #3, who has some reminders about controlled burn safety.

Some of the rules for residential burning include making sure it's 25 feet from any residence, keeping it 4 feet by 4 feet and no burning after 4 p.m. Also, the Fire District says it's important to keep a water source nearby. It's also crucial to check in advance to see if the Department of Ecology has determined whether or not it's a burn day, based on weather conditions.

"The biggest thing around here in the Spring is the wind. If it's over 10 m.p.h., then wait another day to burn. Now we're starting to see a lot of outdoor burning and a lot of little fires starting to get away from people," said Chief Mike Harris. 

Recreational burning does not require you to call the fire department and if you see a small fire that's left unattended, you're advised to call the non-emergency dispatch number for your area. 

