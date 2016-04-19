Woman's body had been in Oregon home for 5 months

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) - Investigators say a body recovered from a La Pine, Oregon, home is that of a woman who has been dead for about five months.



Paramedics went to the home Friday after the woman's sister called to report that she had fallen outside. After arriving to help the woman, the paramedics noticed a strange smell and called the sheriff's office.



The woman who fell told authorities her sister had died five months earlier. Instead of reporting it, the woman said she became depressed and started drinking.



Sheriff's Capt. John Bocciolatt said he believes the woman has a "psychological malady."



The cause of death has yet to be determined. An autopsy has been scheduled.