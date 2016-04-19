2016 Veteran Job Fair & BIZCON events happening in Yakima

Yakima, WA - The Veteran, Dependents and Graduates Job Fair and 2016 Yakima BIZCON are going on Tuesday, April 19th, 2016. Two community events to help people network with local business owners, and help job seekers find employment.

The day's events kick off at 12 p.m., with the biggest job fair the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce has ever hosted; the 2016 Veteran, Dependents, and Graduates Job Fair.

The job fair is dedicated to helping local veterans, their families find jobs and get to know of the local resources available to them.

"We have different services that work with veterans and help them get the services that they need, and lots of great companies, Washington Beef is going to be there, we'll have Solarity, and some of the people that hire for different contractors at Hanford, so a lot of really great jobs this year," said Thane Phelan, Vice President of Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce.

Not only are veterans and their families invited to the job fair, but graduates, and anyone who is looking for a job is welcome to attend the job fair going on from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center.

Be sure to dress for success and bring multiple copies of your resume. For a full list of all employers and resources that will be at the job fair, click here.

Immediately following the job fair, the 2016 Yakima BIZCON event begins.

BIZCON is an event for local business owners to get to know each other and even meet the community they service.

"If you want to meet new people and want to find out about new products, its really open for anyone who wants to do that. If the public wants to come meet some of the businesses that will be displaying some of their wares and showing off what they do, absolutely they can come come on down," said Phelan.

This year, the event will feature a taco bar to make sure hunger does not get in the way of networking.

Many local businesses have already RSVP'd to attend, and it is open to the public.

For a full list of the businesses that will be at Yakima BIZCON click here.