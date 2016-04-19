Quincy man killed in 3 car crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says a Quincy man was killed in a three car crash along SR 28 on Monday night.

Troopers say 50-year-old Paula Sanchez of Quincy was driving east along SR 28 around 8 p.m. on Monday. About 22 miles east of Wenatchee, her car crossed the center line and struck two other vehicles.

A passenger inside her car, 59-year-old Rigoberto Tejeda of Quincy was killed. Sanchez was injured. Medics took her to Quincy Valley Medical Center.

Troopers say one other person was injured in the crash, 26-year-old Llesania Meija of Wenatchee. She was a passenger inside another car.

Troopers are still investigating the crash but they say drugs or alcohol were involved.

