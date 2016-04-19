East Oregon farming co-op to vote on dissolution - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

East Oregon farming co-op to vote on dissolution

Posted: Updated:
pggcountry pggcountry

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Members of a grain growers' organization in Oregon will vote on whether to dissolve the farming co-op.
    
A letter sent by Pendleton Grain Growers Board Chair Tim Hawkins says the group will vote during a May 2 meeting.
    
PGG has served Eastern Oregon farmers since 1930, but it has lost money and decreased services over the past few years. The group's Board of Directors now recommends dissolving the co-op and selling everything in order to pay off debt and have some money left over for members.
    
If growers don't vote to dissolve, the co-op will likely fold anyway and members would be less likely to receive any money back.
    
PGG has 1,079 eligible voting members. The resolution requires a two-thirds majority to pass.
    
___
    

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   