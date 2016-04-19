East Oregon farming co-op to vote on dissolution

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Members of a grain growers' organization in Oregon will vote on whether to dissolve the farming co-op.



A letter sent by Pendleton Grain Growers Board Chair Tim Hawkins says the group will vote during a May 2 meeting.



PGG has served Eastern Oregon farmers since 1930, but it has lost money and decreased services over the past few years. The group's Board of Directors now recommends dissolving the co-op and selling everything in order to pay off debt and have some money left over for members.



If growers don't vote to dissolve, the co-op will likely fold anyway and members would be less likely to receive any money back.



PGG has 1,079 eligible voting members. The resolution requires a two-thirds majority to pass.



