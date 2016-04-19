Trump has slip of tongue discussing 9/11 at Buffalo rally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Donald Trump made an unfortunate slip-of-the-tongue while campaigning in Buffalo, New York, at his final campaign rally before Tuesday's big-prize primary.



Trump was about to deliver prepared remarks lauding New York values when he mistakenly mentioned the name of a popular convenience store chain in place of 9/11.



He told the crowd: "It's very close to my heart because I was down there, and I watched our police and our firemen down at 7-Eleven, down at the World Trade Center right after it came down, and I saw the greatest people I've ever seen in action."



Trump has repeatedly invoked the September 11 attacks as he's campaigned across his home state.

