World’s oldest dog, Maggie the Kelpie, dies at the age of 30

VICTORIA, Aus. - Maggie the Kelpie, who was thought to be the world's oldest living dog, has died in Australia at the age of 30 - or 133 in human years.

I was surprised to learn that the formula of 1 dog year equals 7 human years is not quite accurate. Experts say the formula was most likely a marketing ploy based on the average human living to be about 70 and the average dog living to be about 10. However, it is much more complicated than that, apparently. The American Kennel Club explains it all, here. It's not exact, but it gives you a good ball park number of dog to human years.

Now back to Maggie.

Though her age can't be verified because her owner lost her paperwork when she was a puppy, Brian McLaren told Australian media he bought Maggie when his son, Liam, was four-years-old. Liam is now 34.

The official holder of the world's oldest dog is held by an Australian (What are they putting in the dog bowls down under?) Cattle Dog named Bluey who died in 1939 at the age of 29.

McLaren said Maggie was "still going along nicely" last week. He said she was walking from the dairy to the office and growling at cats, but suddenly went downhill in two days. She was deaf and had been losing her vision.

"I'm sad, but I'm pleased she went the way she went," McLaren told The Weekly Times .

RIP, old girl.

