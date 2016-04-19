LIVING GREEN: Reusable Bags vs Plastic Bags - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

NBC RIGHT NOW -- Many of us just get the plastic bags we're given at grocery stores for our groceries. Sometimes we come back to the store to recycle them like we should. But some of us simply throw them away in the trash, a big no no! 

It's easy to replace those plastic bags since almost every grocery store in our area offers reusable bags. And they are very cheap, many times costing under $5.

Because reusable bags are made from fabric such as canvas, woven synthetic fibers, or a thick plastic, they save you from using multiple plastic bags. Did you know 1.8 million plastic bags are used thrown away in America every week? It takes a plastic bag 15-1,000 years to break down in the environment. We talked to one woman who already has a reusable bag and she loves it.

"I have a container in my trunk and so just before I go in the store, I always open it up and take one out,"Sharyn Buck said. "I wash them when something has leaked in them and just wash them and let them dry out and put them back in my trunk."

An estimated one million birds, 100,000 turtles, and countless other sea animals die each year from ingesting plastic and that's often a plastic bag.

You can get many different kinds of reusable bag, even ones that keep your food cold. This is one way all of us, by doing one simple thing, can help save the environment. 
 

