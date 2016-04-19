Early Results for New York Presidential Primary

NEW YORK, NY - NBC News projects that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will win in the high-stakes New York presidential primaries.

The victories for the two party frontrunners will help both candidates extend their delegate lead over rivals and offer a burst of much-needed momentum heading into a slate of northeastern contests next week.

Donald Trump exceeded 50 percent of the NY vote, securing 62 delegates, including the 14 at-large delegates.

Both Trump and Clinton aimed to capitalize on the delegate-rich state that each candidate called home; Clinton represented New York for eight years in the Senate, and Trump lives in New York City and started his real estate career there. Sanders, who was born in Brooklyn, also sought to be seen as a hometown hero.

Now, the race moves to five states that will hold their primaries on April 26: Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware.