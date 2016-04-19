Early Results for New York Presidential Primary - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Early Results for New York Presidential Primary

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK, NY - NBC News projects that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will win in the high-stakes New York presidential primaries.

The victories for the two party frontrunners will help both candidates extend their delegate lead over rivals and offer a burst of much-needed momentum heading into a slate of northeastern contests next week.

Donald Trump exceeded 50 percent of the NY vote, securing 62 delegates, including the 14 at-large delegates.

Both Trump and Clinton aimed to capitalize on the delegate-rich state that each candidate called home; Clinton represented New York for eight years in the Senate, and Trump lives in New York City and started his real estate career there. Sanders, who was born in Brooklyn, also sought to be seen as a hometown hero.

Now, the race moves to five states that will hold their primaries on April 26: Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   