UPDATE: Mabton water safe to use

MABTON, WA - The Washington Department of Health has announced, the Mabton City water is clear of E.coli.

On Saturday, the department released a notice saying residents can use and drink the water without having to boil it.

PREVIOUS:

MABTON, WA - If you live in Mabton, do not drink the water. The city alerted the public today that E. coli was detected in the water supply on Saturday. At this point it is unclear how E. coli got into the water. E. coli becomes present when human or animal waste contaminates something, in this case the water supply.

The city released a a warning and recommends that people only use the water after boiling it or that they use bottled water instead. Some of the symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, cramps and headaches. E. coli poses a deadlier risk to infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

At the moment the city is doing the following to solve the problem; They are checking to make sure that they have enough chlorine in their water system and will have the water system inspected by the State of Washington Department of Health.

