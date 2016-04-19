UPDATE: Mabton water safe to use - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

UPDATE: Mabton water safe to use

MABTON, WA - The Washington Department of Health has announced, the Mabton City water is clear of E.coli.

On Saturday, the department released a notice saying residents can use and drink the water without having to boil it. 

__________________________
PREVIOUS: 

MABTON, WA - If you live in Mabton, do not drink the water. The city alerted the public today that E. coli was detected in the water supply on Saturday. At this point it is unclear how E. coli got into the water. E. coli becomes present when human or animal waste contaminates something, in this case the water supply. 

The city released a a warning and recommends that people only use the water after boiling it or that they use bottled water instead. Some of the symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, cramps and headaches. E. coli poses a deadlier risk to infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

At the moment the city is doing the following to solve the problem; They are checking to make sure that they have enough chlorine in their water system and  will have the water system inspected by the State of Washington Department of Health. 

MORE: Mabton residents angered over E. coli water contamination

  Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

  Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

  Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

