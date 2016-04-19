Kennewick City Council approves diversity commission - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick City Council approves diversity commission

Posted: Updated:

The Kennewick City Council voted on the proposed formation of a diversity commission Tuesday night.

Despite three members not being at the meeting including Mayor Steve Young the remaining four members of the council voted unanimously to put together a seven member commission to represent the diversity of Kennewick. 

At the last city council meeting, Mayor Steve Young proposed the formation of a Diversity Commission.  

Some of their main ideas include: 

• To engage with residents and businesses at the neighborhood level.
• Identify where the public views we have gaps in our services based on the diversity of our population.
• Determine where the City needs to improve communication and/or enhance services based on input received.
• Identify ways that the City can better promote diversity and encourage more citizens to consider running for a City Council position, participate on one of the many City boards and commissions, or apply for City employment.
•After one year will present recommendations to Council on how to best engage our citizens so that there is adequate input regarding policy matters involving diversity.

The proposition comes after several groups came together and proposed a boycott of corporate and big box businesses along Columbia Center Boulevard sparked by comments council member Bob Parks made on Facebook.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   