Kennewick City Council approves diversity commission

The Kennewick City Council voted on the proposed formation of a diversity commission Tuesday night.

Despite three members not being at the meeting including Mayor Steve Young the remaining four members of the council voted unanimously to put together a seven member commission to represent the diversity of Kennewick.

At the last city council meeting, Mayor Steve Young proposed the formation of a Diversity Commission.

Some of their main ideas include:

• To engage with residents and businesses at the neighborhood level.

• Identify where the public views we have gaps in our services based on the diversity of our population.

• Determine where the City needs to improve communication and/or enhance services based on input received.

• Identify ways that the City can better promote diversity and encourage more citizens to consider running for a City Council position, participate on one of the many City boards and commissions, or apply for City employment.

•After one year will present recommendations to Council on how to best engage our citizens so that there is adequate input regarding policy matters involving diversity.

The proposition comes after several groups came together and proposed a boycott of corporate and big box businesses along Columbia Center Boulevard sparked by comments council member Bob Parks made on Facebook.