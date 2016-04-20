Man injured in dirt bike crash at Kennewick construction site - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man injured in dirt bike crash at Kennewick construction site

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department says a man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Tuesday night after crashing his dirt bike at a construction site.

Police say Daryl Buckner was riding his bike at the site at Hildebrand Blvd. and Sherman St. when he hit a hill. The bike went about 40 feet into the air, then crashed. Medics took Buckner to Trios then later flew him to Harborview Medical Center. 

Nurses at Harborview say Buckner was alert and talking Wednesday morning. 

Officers say they could smell alcohol on Buckner when they first responded to the crash. After investigating, police said they determined he was driving while under the influence.

