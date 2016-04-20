One woman killed in rollover crash near Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says a woman was killed in a rollover crash near Prosser, Tuesday night.

Troopers say 41-year-old Winston Fields of Beaufort, South Carolina was driving along Interstate 82. Around 10:30 p.m. he lost control of the car on the Exit 82 ramp just east of Prosser city limits.The car rolled and eventually landed on its wheels.

Officers say 23-year-old Crystal Fripp of Beaufort, South Carolina was thrown from the car. She died at the scene.

Medics took Fields and another passenger to Kadlec Medical Center for injuries.

Troopers say no drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash is still under investigation.