Minor admits to starting fire at West Richland Golf Course

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department says a minor admitted to starting a fire at the West Richland Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the fire destroyed a portable restroom and some land near the seventh hole at the golf course at 4000 Fallon Drive.

Officers say Benton County Fire District #4 responded and quickly put out the flames before the fire caused any further damage.

Police say no one was hurt.

