Inslee signs statewide vaping rules for Washington

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that will implement statewide regulations on the sale and use of vapor products such as electronic cigarettes and liquid nicotine.



Inslee signed Senate Bill 6328 into law on Tuesday. It will create a set of policies for businesses selling the smoking alternatives, such as requiring them to purchase licenses through the state's Liquor and Cannabis Board and to display signs reminding customers that buying the product is illegal for people under the age of 18.



Under existing law, there are few rules governing the sale of vapor products in the state. Among other new rules contained in the bill, vaping products will now need labels warning users of their health effects, and liquid nicotine containers will need child-proof packaging.

