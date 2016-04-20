Walla Walla crews respond to HAZMAT incident - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Walla Walla crews respond to HAZMAT incident

Posted: Updated:

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Fire Department is in the area of Poplar St. near the intersection of Myra Road responding to a HAZMAT incident.

They say around 7:21 a.m. Wednesday they got a report of a 55-gallon barrel in the road.

As soon as crews arrived they isolated the barrel and put absorbent material around the storm drain so no liquid could get inside.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, police were still blocking the westbound lanes of Poplar St. At Avery.

A Hazardous Materials team on the scene did preliminary tests that showed the liquid inside the barrel had a low acidic base.

The city has notified the Department of Ecology who is sending a response team to remove the barrel.

The city does not know when the Department of Ecology will arrive on scene. For now, firefighters are still there.

Firefighters say there are no injures and do not know who owns the barrel at this time.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   