Walla Walla crews respond to HAZMAT incident

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Fire Department is in the area of Poplar St. near the intersection of Myra Road responding to a HAZMAT incident.

They say around 7:21 a.m. Wednesday they got a report of a 55-gallon barrel in the road.

As soon as crews arrived they isolated the barrel and put absorbent material around the storm drain so no liquid could get inside.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, police were still blocking the westbound lanes of Poplar St. At Avery.

A Hazardous Materials team on the scene did preliminary tests that showed the liquid inside the barrel had a low acidic base.

The city has notified the Department of Ecology who is sending a response team to remove the barrel.

The city does not know when the Department of Ecology will arrive on scene. For now, firefighters are still there.

Firefighters say there are no injures and do not know who owns the barrel at this time.